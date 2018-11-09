NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPTN. Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NPTN opened at $8.64 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 22,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $203,834.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,877 shares of company stock valued at $292,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

