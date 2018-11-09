Neos Therapeutics’ (NEOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “. Post a solid quarter of execution in 3Q18, we reiterate our OW rating and 12-month PT of $20 for NEOS shares. The peak sales potential of NEOS’s ADHD platform and pipeline are underappreciated, in our view. We think continued success with the sales of its key drugs (Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR- ODT and Adzenys ER) as well as pipeline advancements (NT-0400 and NT-0501) will drive upwards earnings revisions to levels not reflected in the consensus and move NEOS’s stock higher.””

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,642. Neos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 164.40% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Heller acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neos Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

