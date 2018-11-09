Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) PT Set at $18.00 by Maxim Group

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) has been assigned a $18.00 price objective by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 157.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of UEPS opened at $7.00 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, CEO Herman Kotze acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $80,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,567.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,036 shares of company stock worth $238,064 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.