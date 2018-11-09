NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. NetScout Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $33,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $6,624,000.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at $931,068.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,082 in the last 90 days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

