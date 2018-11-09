Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given a $111.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $128.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,514. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $990,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $1,716,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,455. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

