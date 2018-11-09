Neurometrix Inc (NURO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 101 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Neurometrix stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurometrix will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.