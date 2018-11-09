New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Director Buys $217,200.00 in Stock

New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Director Laurence Tarica acquired 15,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,453.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NEWM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 442,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.45 million. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Media Investment Group Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. This is a positive change from New Media Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. New Media Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 274.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Media Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered New Media Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 91,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month.

