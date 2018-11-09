Newell Brands (NWL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 199,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797,883. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 277.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.