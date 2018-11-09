NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 105.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Shares of NEWT stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $373.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $24.24.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $19.00 target price on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/newtek-business-services-newt-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.