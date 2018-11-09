Nextdecade (NEXT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nextdecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on Nextdecade and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Nextdecade and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Nextdecade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NEXT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,760. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nextdecade by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Nextdecade by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nextdecade by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

