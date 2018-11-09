NIC Inc. (EGOV) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for NIC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the software maker will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for NIC’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $899.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NIC by 41.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 55,276 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 79.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 385,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 170,510 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIC by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NIC by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $894,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

