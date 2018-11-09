Nice (NICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $356.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.67 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Nice updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.53-4.69 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.53-4.69 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 209,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Nice alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,084,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,988,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 628,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nice by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 392,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after buying an additional 78,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/nice-nice-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.