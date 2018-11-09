Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.86 Million Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $107,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Adobe Systems by 4,366.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.68 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $5,247,062. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

