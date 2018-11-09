Nickel One Resources Inc (NNN) Insider Sells C$10,320.00 in Stock

Nickel One Resources Inc (CVE:NNN) insider Robert James Scott sold 516,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$10,320.00.

Robert James Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Robert James Scott sold 34,000 shares of Nickel One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$680.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Robert James Scott sold 200,000 shares of Nickel One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Robert James Scott sold 150,000 shares of Nickel One Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

Shares of NNN stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.02. 473,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Nickel One Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.13.

Nickel One Resources Company Profile

Nickel One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, platinum, palladium, and gold metals. It holds interests in the Manitouwadge property, which consists of 71 mining claims totaling 1,099 claim units covering an area of approximately 17,584 hectares located in the areas of Bigrock Lake and Olga Lake, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; and Lantinen Koillismaa project situated in North-central Finland.

