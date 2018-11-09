NII (NIHD) Announces Earnings Results

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter.

NIHD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 7,526,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,509. NII has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 37,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $217,516.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NII by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,183,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NII by 39.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,566 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NII by 19.4% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,498,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 731,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NII by 82.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,178,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NII by 320.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 741,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

