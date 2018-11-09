Nlight (LASR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded Nlight from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nlight from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Nlight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nlight from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 12,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,284. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nlight has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $30,329,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 1,109,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $28,223,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,481,622 shares of company stock valued at $63,132,464.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nlight by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

