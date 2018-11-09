NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $159,000 in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,581,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,944,000 after purchasing an additional 185,039 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,451,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,254,000 after purchasing an additional 330,404 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,118,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,142,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $83.40 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $79.27 and a 52-week high of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

