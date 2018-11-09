Nord/LB Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.72 ($31.07).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.97 ($19.73). 6,437,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a one year high of €41.77 ($48.57).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.