Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 45.1% in the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 21,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.59 and a twelve month high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Edward Jones lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

In related news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,219 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-shares-sold-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.