Norma Group (NOEJ) PT Set at €61.00 by Warburg Research

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €61.00 ($70.93) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, equinet set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.54 ($70.39).

Get Norma Group alerts:

NOEJ opened at €54.05 ($62.85) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of €65.95 ($76.69).

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.