Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,095. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $111.37 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

