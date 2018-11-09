Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,288 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,722.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.61 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

