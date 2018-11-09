Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.40% of PDL BioPharma worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 6.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 81.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 9.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 430,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,688,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PDL BioPharma by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

PDLI stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PDL BioPharma Inc has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $357.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 27.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PDLI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/northern-trust-corp-trims-position-in-pdl-biopharma-inc-pdli.html.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.