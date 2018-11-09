Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.21 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,406 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $45.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

