Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.85-4.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nomura decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NCLH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 234,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,289. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $172,281.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,062.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,231 shares of company stock worth $488,443. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

