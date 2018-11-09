Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.85-4.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,289. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Nomura decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $157,019.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,429.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,231 shares of company stock valued at $488,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

