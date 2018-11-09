Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) and Sleep Number (SNBR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Lifestyle 6.45% 15.43% 13.39% Sleep Number 3.93% 490.11% 13.00%

Volatility and Risk

Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nova Lifestyle and Sleep Number, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Sleep Number 1 3 1 0 2.00

Sleep Number has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.31%. Given Sleep Number’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Nova Lifestyle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Sleep Number’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.33 $3.76 million N/A N/A Sleep Number $1.44 billion 0.93 $65.07 million $1.49 27.05

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Lifestyle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sleep Number shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sleep Number beats Nova Lifestyle on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 30, 2017, it operated approximately 556 Sleep Number retail stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

