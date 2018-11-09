Nucor (NUE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, October 15th. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.58.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 140,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,108. Nucor has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,954,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 67.1% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.