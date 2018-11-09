null (NYSE:AEF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $221,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $6.64 on Friday. null has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Get null alerts:

WARNING: “null (AEF) Major Shareholder Purchases $221,696.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/null-aef-major-shareholder-purchases-221696-00-in-stock.html.

About null

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.