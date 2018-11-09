Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NEA remained flat at $$12.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,534. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

