Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NTC opened at $11.16 on Friday. Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

