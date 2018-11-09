Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,022. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NEV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/nuveen-enhanced-municipal-value-fund-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-nev.html.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.