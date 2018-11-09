Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,750. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund.

