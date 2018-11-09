Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE JRO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,457. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund.

