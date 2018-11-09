Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,155. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/nuveen-mortgage-opportunity-term-fund-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-11-jls.html.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.