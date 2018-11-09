NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE NHA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,623. NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Get NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NHA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/nuveen-mun-2021-com-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-02-nha.html.

About NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN Mun 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.