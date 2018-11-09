Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

NMZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,447. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

