Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUV remained flat at $$9.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,916. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

