Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NRK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NRK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,789. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

