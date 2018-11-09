Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 3rd

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NPV opened at $11.56 on Friday. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
