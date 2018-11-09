NVE (NVEC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NVE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,337. The company has a market cap of $421.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.29. NVE has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 52.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.46%.

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $136,991.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $399,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NVE by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVE by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVE by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.