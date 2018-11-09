NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.65. The company had a trading volume of 513,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,811,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $176.01 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

