O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of W W Grainger worth $44,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $293.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $191.39 and a 52-week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $410.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

