Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 9,155,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,863,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 7th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 478.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 119,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 503,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 331,600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Stock Price Down 6.7%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/oasis-petroleum-oas-stock-price-down-6-7-2.html.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.