Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Lowered by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

