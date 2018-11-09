Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €80.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHM. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.36 ($126.00).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €80.08 ($93.12) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.