OFS Capital (OFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OFS. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded OFS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 154,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,642. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.64. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 46.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OFS Capital stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.47% of OFS Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.