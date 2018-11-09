OFS Capital’s (OFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

“ OFS earned $0.35 of NII/share for 3Q18, matching our estimate and exceeding the quarterly dividend by a penny. We think that earnings will be up a couple cents in 4Q18 as a result of OID acceleration before further portfolio growth and balance sheet leverage increasing through 2019 drive further earnings growth.



 The company had strong portfolio growth in the quarter, with the portfolio at cost increasing to $398.6 million from $366.1 million Q/Q. In 4Q18, OFS issued seven-year notes at a 6.50% coupon that we anticipate will have the overallotment option exercised in full which would lead to a gross debt issuance of $50.0 million.



 We think the notes offering was done at favorable pricing to the company and the proceeds will pay-down the revolver in full while also permitting portfolio growth into year-end 2018 and thus should not cause any drag on earnings.



 We think that all-in effective yield will increase modestly Y/Y for 2019 as a result of spread widening. We note that OFS’s platform has $2.2 billion of AUM and the LMM, non-sponsor focus of the company combined with the underwriting capabilities of the platform also bodes well for pricing power.



 NAV/share increased by 5 cents on the quarter to $13.75 with non-accruals remaining flat at $12.4 million at cost or 3.1% of the portfolio. However, previous non-accrual Master Cutlery was marked down to 35.3% of cost from 48.0% of cost Q/Q. The other non-accruals, Southern Technical Institute and Community Intervention Services, have been marked at zero since 1Q18 and 4Q17, respectively.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.35 from $1.32 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.47 from $1.45 and maintaining our BUY rating and $15 price target.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

OFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.64. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 0.18.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 46.21%. As a group, analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in OFS Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OFS Capital by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

