Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 252,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,037 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Omnicom Group by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,936,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $612,299.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

