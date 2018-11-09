One Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 434,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $349,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $233,718.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,125,522. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.48.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

